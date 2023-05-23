MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile’s executive director of public safety announced at the Mobile City Council meeting that he has resigned. Lawrence Battiste announced Tuesday he will be going to Youth Court as the deputy administrator.

“It has been a long journey that I believe has been spirit-led,” Battiste said. “But I also believe that there are other things that He has for me to do, so my journey leads me from the city of Mobile back to the Youth Court, where I came from before I joined the city of Mobile to serve as the deputy administrator of the Youth Court.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson praised Battiste’s public service and dedication to the city.

“Every now and then there’s special people that because of their spirit, because of their faith, because of their dedication, it just makes things so much easier to get done,” Mayor Stimpson said.

“As the announcement has just been made, there are no immediate plans to fill the position. There will be much thought and consideration given to filling this position,” said the city’s Deputy Director of Communication Jason Johnson.

Battiste was brought onto the Mobile Police Department team in 2015 as the assistant chief of police. He was sworn in as the Mobile Police Department police chief in April 2017. In March 2021, Battiste was promoted from police chief to the executive director of public safety for the city.