MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America.

The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a year.”

Whiskey Advocate said they compiled the list based on surveying people who are in the whiskey and cocktail industry. They also surveyed journalists and “other experts” who are looking for the best places to drink whiskey.

The Haberdasher is the only pub in Alabama that made the list. Two whiskey bars in Florida placed at 100 and 101, and there were no bars in Mississippi that made the list.

The Haberdasher, located in the heart of downtown Mobile, is a favorite for locals and visitors alike. According to Yelp, The Haberdasher is one of the top bars in downtown Mobile.