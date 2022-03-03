Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile property owner is offering a $1000 reward for information that reveals who demolished a house she owns.

Jennifer Pulliam says the house belonged to her grandparents. It is a special place for her.



“I moved here when I was approximately ten years old–this is my grandparent’s old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since,” she said.

Over the weekend of January 27th, someone with heavy equipment came onto the property—and knocked the house down, hauling off much of the debris. Pulliam, who lives and works in Leakesville, Mississippi now, said a family member told her about it. And when she saw it for herself—



“I cried. I cried for two days. I was devastated,” said Pulliam



But once the shock wore off–Pulliam got angry and now wants to find out who destroyed the house. She talked to neighbors and even went to a nearby landfill to see if any of the debris from the brick and stucco home ended up there.

She said, “They told me on that Friday and Saturday that they did see a brick structure come through, a house type of some of the older brick like I described to them.”

The property is on eleven acres on Cody Road adjacent to the Mobile Fairgrounds. Pulliam says she allowed the Fairgrounds to use her property for parking during the Morgan Wallen concert back in November, but officials there say they are unaware of the house demolition.

A man she was about to rent the property to said he didn’t know who would knock the house down. He had been set to renovate the house for a business. There are also no records of city or county permits being issued for the demolition.

But she does know one thing—when she finds out who did it–



“I know I’ll press charges and have them arrested.”



Pulliam says she did report the matter to Mobile Police and was issued a case number. She said it took more than a month to actually talk to someone with the police department and when she did she was told it was not a police matter. Mobile Police also did not respond to questions from WKRG News 5.