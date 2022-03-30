MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Probate Court are searching for poll workers to fill positions at nearly 80 election poll sites across Mobile County.

Mobile County had 80 election precincts and each precinct has an election poll. Poll workers would, if possible, work at the precinct that they reside in. If an emergency occurs, poll workers may be assigned to work at a poll outside of the precinct where they reside.

In order to be a poll worker in Mobile County, you must: (1) be a resident of Mobile County, (2) be registered to vote, (3) be committed to the ideas of honest and fair elections and (4) be willing to help your community.

Training for poll workers will begin on April 18, 2022. The Alabama Primary Election will be held on May 24, 2022 and the Alabama Primary Runoff Election will be held on June 21, 2022. Poll workers must be available on both days.

Poll workers will be compensated for the time they provide to the election polls. Workers will receive $15 for attending the training session and will receive $150 for working an entire day. According to a news release from the Mobile Probate Court, some half-day positions are available and they will receive $75 per day.

For more information about becoming a poll worker, email the court at election@probate.mobilecountyal.gov or call them at (251)574-6080.