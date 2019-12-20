Mobile postal worker attacked with pipe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A postal worker in Downtown Mobile was attacked by a man with a pipe, according to Mobile Police.

The attacked happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the post office at 250 St. Joseph Street.

The worker said a man with blond hair approached her in the dock area, grabbed a pipe that was on the ground, and swung it at her, striking her in the leg.

The man then walked away in the direction of State Street.

The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment.

