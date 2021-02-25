Mobile Porch Parade home inspired by children’s book gets surprise from author

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras may be over, but the Porch Parade decorations are still up at a few homes throughout the city. One home in particular in the Oakleigh Garden District’s inspiration coming from a children’s book. Which in turn gained the attention of the New York Time’s best-selling author of the book.

8-year-old Madelyn Massey’s favorite book is “If you Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff. So when her family was searching for ideas on how to decorate their house float, she suggested the book as the theme. The family ran with it, with the help of local artist Craig Stephens, who designed many of the porch parade homes. Never did the Massey family imagine the response they would get.

With it being such a famous children’s book, many people came by to take pictures and stop to take in the art, Madelyn saying, “I love everyone stopping by and taking pictures because it just makes me feel happy.”

But Madelyn never imagined it would gain the attention of the author herself. Madelyn’s mom Joy saying, “We were very surprised to find out she knew about our house float. She’s not local to the area, and so I had no idea how she found out about it. A Google alert alerted her to my post with the Mobile Porch Parade, and that’s how she found out, and it was just really exciting to know our little house float made it all the way to LA.”

Numeroff actually ended up sending Madelyn a signed copy of the book with a personalized note that read, “Dear Madelyn, I was so excited to see a picture of your house. We are very honored, Happy Mardi Gras and Happy reading.”

Madelyn said she was shocked and so happy by this. “I was just like, ‘Really? She actually sent me something! It was just 10 minutes where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!”

That note, inspiring Madelyn who now thinks of herself as a future author: “I’m going to write two books, ones a short book and ones a chapter book, and I am just going to do like she did and sign it and give it to her because she inspired me to write.”