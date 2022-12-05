MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphonic Pops Band, Inc., has changed the dates of their Christmas performances.

The Mobile Pops released their schedule for the 2022 season back in April, which reflected dates of performances that have now been changed. The band will perform at Davidson High School on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. They will also perform on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Mary G. Montgomery High School after the high school band performs.

The Mobile Pops is a non-profit symphonic concert band that includes volunteer musicians that provide about 12 concerts annually that are free to the public. Musicians with the Mobile Pops said their goal is to contribute positively to the arts and cultural environment of the Mobile area.