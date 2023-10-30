MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to get dressed up in your costume and head out to get as much candy as your bucket can carry. Although trick-or-treating is meant to be fun, it’s important to be safe, too.

Here are the Mobile Police Department’s 9 tips to follow while trick-or-treating.

Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.

Plan a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.

Be careful when you cross a street. Look in both directions and make sure that there are no cars coming.

Choose bright costumes, and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks so they are easily visible.

Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.

Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, unless you are with them.

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Make sure children know your cellphone number, their home telephone number, and address in case you are separated.

Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.

If help is needed, call your local law enforcement agency.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: