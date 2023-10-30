MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to get dressed up in your costume and head out to get as much candy as your bucket can carry. Although trick-or-treating is meant to be fun, it’s important to be safe, too.
Here are the Mobile Police Department’s 9 tips to follow while trick-or-treating.
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Plan a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.
- Be careful when you cross a street. Look in both directions and make sure that there are no cars coming.
- Choose bright costumes, and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks so they are easily visible.
- Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.
- Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, unless you are with them.
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
- Make sure children know your cellphone number, their home telephone number, and address in case you are separated.
- Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.
If help is needed, call your local law enforcement agency.
ALSO ON WKRG.com: