UPDATE: Mobile police say woman accidentally shot herself in the knee, injuries not life-threatening

UPDATE (8:00 pm 8/25/21): Mobile Police say the victim accidentally shot herself in the knee. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening as originally thought, but she will have to undergo surgery. At first, police were investigating the shooting as a drive-by.

UPDATE (6:11 p.m. 8/25/21): Mobile police say an 18-year-old woman suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to her knee on Gill Road.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department (MPD) taped off a section of Gill Road Wednesday evening.

The Mobile County crime map is showing MPD responded to a report of a shooting around 5:10 p.m.

WKRG News 5 witnessed multiple patrol cars and witnesses on the scene around 5:45 p.m. There is no official word from MPD about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.