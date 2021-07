MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police found two young children in her care were left home alone.

Mobile Police say Shakayla Dillard, 20, was arrested after officers found a 5 and 3-year-old were left alone in her home after they responded to a residential fire call in the 400 block of Cottage Hill Road Thursday evening.

Police say Dillard was listed as the children’s guardian in their report.