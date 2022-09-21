MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile officials said police will impound all EZRide scooters that were “recently placed in the downtown [Mobile] area.” But the city said they are working to bring approved scooters back, according to a release Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Mobile “has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters,” and the company does not have a “franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s right of way” with the city.

Officials said they are working with another company to finalize a franchise agreement and “bring scooters back to downtown Mobile.”

Just over a month ago, Gotcha scooters were taken off the streets of downtown Mobile because the company, Bolt Mobility, went out of business. WKRG’s Typhani Gray spoke with locals about the scooters being taken away in August.