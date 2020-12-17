Mobile Police warn public of scammer impersonating officer

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police wants the public to know of a scammer that’s impersonating an officer, asking people for payment as they claim there are warrants out for their arrest.

Police say the scammer is identifying themselves as, “Sergeant Johnathan Mixon.” 

According to MPD, its agency would never request payments from individuals, as that is something always handled by the courts. Additionally, all police department numbers have a “208” prefix, however, the scammer is calling from a “202” number.

Anyone who has received this scam call is asked to report it to police immediately at 251-208-7211.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories