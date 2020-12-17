Mobile Police warn public of scammer impersonating officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police wants the public to know of a scammer that’s impersonating an officer, asking people for payment as they claim there are warrants out for their arrest.

Police say the scammer is identifying themselves as, “Sergeant Johnathan Mixon.”

According to MPD, its agency would never request payments from individuals, as that is something always handled by the courts. Additionally, all police department numbers have a “208” prefix, however, the scammer is calling from a “202” number.

Anyone who has received this scam call is asked to report it to police immediately at 251-208-7211.

