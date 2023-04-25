MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Did you get a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Mobile Police Department who demanded money and threatened you with arrest? Mobile Police say you’ve been targeted by scammers.

“Scammers are posing as members of the Mobile Police Department, demanding payment for an alleged outstanding warrant and threatening to arrest the victims if they do not comply with their demands,” Mobile Police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Mobile Police said they “will never contact individuals via phone, email, or any other means to demand payment for any reason.” They also said the department does not issue arrest warrants that way, either.

If you’ve been targeted by one of these scammers, Mobile Police want you to let them know immediately. Police advise not to respond to email or phone demands. They said it’s better to just hang up the phone.