MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase.

Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29.

During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street and Dauphin Island Parkway, crashing into another car, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The driver tried to flee the scene by ramming a police vehicle, but was unable to get away. Pettway and Johnson were arrested after police spotted them running from the vehicle, according to the release.

Demond Pettway

Talaijah Johnson

Pettway was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st, Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Leaving the scene of an accident and Assault Second degree. Johnson was charged with Attempting to Elude, according to the Metro jail log.