Mobile Police confirm one victim in Happy Hill fire died from multiple gunshot wounds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fire happened Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. Family members said the victims are Lelia and Tony Lewis. The Mobile Police Depart confirms are treating this investigation as a homicide. Chief Battiest confirms that Mr. Lewis was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Mrs. Lewis’s cause of death has still not been released.

The family confirms the couple’s grandson is local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. Brazy has been very vocal on Instagram about the incident, saying his grandparents got “caught up” in his mess.

Family members told WKRG News 5 a neighbor saw a car drive up and shoot into their home before the fire started. The neighbor who lives next door to the Lewis’ told WKRG they heard gunshots and “saw bullets fly across” them before the fire.

A vigil was held for the Lewis’ this weekend. More than 100 people showed up to pay their respects.