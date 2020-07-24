Mobile Police to swear in more officers today

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mobile police_1523998117686.JPG.jpg

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

More of Mobile’s Finest will be hitting the streets! Congratulations to the Mobile Police Department’s newest class of officers. The eighteen officers will be sworn in Friday afternoon. The police recruits will have completed 20 weeks of training at the Mobile Police Academy. The graduation ceremony takes place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road, at 2 p.m.

Here are the names of the Mobile Police Academy Class #64 graduates. 

  • Cherry Ann Bonati
  • Khiahna Brown
  • Joshua Carswell
  • Roger Gill II
  • Ryan Hadley
  • Z’quan Hogan
  • Jeremy Knox
  • Willie Law
  • James Lewis
  • Xavier Loper
  • Ethan Matherne
  • Roderick Miles
  • Andrew Murphy 
  • Tyler Murphy 
  • Stacey New
  • Peyton Redding
  • Jordon Soto
  • Jeffery Wyatt

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories