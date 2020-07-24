Mobile Police to swear in more officers today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

More of Mobile’s Finest will be hitting the streets! Congratulations to the Mobile Police Department’s newest class of officers. The eighteen officers will be sworn in Friday afternoon. The police recruits will have completed 20 weeks of training at the Mobile Police Academy. The graduation ceremony takes place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road, at 2 p.m.

Here are the names of the Mobile Police Academy Class #64 graduates.

Cherry Ann Bonati

Khiahna Brown

Joshua Carswell

Roger Gill II

Ryan Hadley

Z’quan Hogan

Jeremy Knox

Willie Law

James Lewis

Xavier Loper

Ethan Matherne

Roderick Miles

Andrew Murphy

Tyler Murphy

Stacey New

Peyton Redding

Jordon Soto

Jeffery Wyatt

