Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–
More of Mobile’s Finest will be hitting the streets! Congratulations to the Mobile Police Department’s newest class of officers. The eighteen officers will be sworn in Friday afternoon. The police recruits will have completed 20 weeks of training at the Mobile Police Academy. The graduation ceremony takes place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road, at 2 p.m.
Here are the names of the Mobile Police Academy Class #64 graduates.
- Cherry Ann Bonati
- Khiahna Brown
- Joshua Carswell
- Roger Gill II
- Ryan Hadley
- Z’quan Hogan
- Jeremy Knox
- Willie Law
- James Lewis
- Xavier Loper
- Ethan Matherne
- Roderick Miles
- Andrew Murphy
- Tyler Murphy
- Stacey New
- Peyton Redding
- Jordon Soto
- Jeffery Wyatt
LATEST STORIES:
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers again
- Mobile Police to swear in more officers today
- Florida coronavirus: Total number of cases in state surpasses 400K, record increase in hospitalizations reported
- North Carolina professor set to retire after racist comments found dead weeks after backlash
- CDC leans in favor of reopening schools