MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will host “Boots and Badges Kids Camp” this Summer.

Kids between the ages of six and 12 will spend four days with members of the MPD Mounted and Community Service Units “at the barn.” Officials with MPD said, “The camp is perfect for kids who want to learn more about the role of police officers on horseback and have a love for animals.”

Daily activities include things like pony rides, a petting zoo, arena games and more that are meant to not only entertain children, but to educate them as well.

The camp will be between June 27 through June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of the camp is $125 and the funds will benefit the Mobile Mounted Auxillary Unit.