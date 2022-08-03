MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School will be back in session Thursday for Mobile County Public School students, and that means more drivers will be on the roadways before and after school hours. The Mobile Police wants to ensure students are safe in school zones.

According to Corporal Ryan Blakely, Mobile Police will be monitoring the speed in school zones for the next few weeks.

This is to ensure the safety of students walking or even biking to and from school. The Mobile Police Department has issued safety tips while driving through school zones.

Some of these tips include:

Driving at a slow pace through a school zone.

Being alert of children at all times.

Stopping your car when you see flashing lights on school buses.

Blakely said drivers should factor in school traffic into their commute time.

“Leave home early,” said Blakely. “Leave your house early so you can avoid some of the traffic backups because we may have new officers or new crossing guards in these locations and they’re trying to get acclimated to school traffic.”

Blakely also wants parents to be mindful of where they drop their students off, and to remember not to drop their children off in the street.

According to MPD, tickets can cost nearly $200 for speeding in a school zone.