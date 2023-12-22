MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced it will enforce a curfew on a nightly basis from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“It is crucial to emphasize the significance of adhering to curfew regulations, especially for minors under 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District,” a release from the police department read in part.

Officers will thoroughly check identification to ensure everyone complies with the curfew.

The police department will enforce the curfew specifically for the Downtown Entertainment District through Article XIII – Sec. 39-261, which reads as follows:

“The downtown entertainment district means the area located in downtown Mobile and bounded as follows: on the south by Government Street from its intersection with Water Street to its intersection with Dearborn Street, thence by Dearborn Street from its intersection with Government Street to its intersection with Conti Street, thence by Conti Street from its intersection with Dearborn Street to its intersection with Washington Avenue; on the east by Water Street from its intersection with Government Street to its intersection with St. Joseph Street; on the north by St. Joseph Street from its intersection with Water Street to its intersection with St. Louis Street, thence by St. Louis Street from its intersection with St. Joseph Street to its intersection with Washington Avenue; and on the west by Washington Avenue from its intersection with St. Louis Street to its intersection with Conti Street.”

The Mobile Police Department encouraged parents and legal guardians to accompany minors after curfew hours.