Mobile police to begin enforcing curfew for minors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police will begin enforcing the city’s new downtown curfew for minors tonight.

The curfew is set for 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. in the entertainment district for minors who are 17 and under. It starts Friday, June 26, and goes until the end of summer.

The entertainment district covers a good portion of Downtown Mobile, from Dauphin street and Cathedral Square to the Mobile River and Mardi Gras Park.

Mobile police say they will be strictly enforcing the new curfew, there will be no warning for the first violation of curfew.

Instead, the minor’s parents will have to pay a $100 fine for the first violation if their child is out in the district after hours. Parents can face up to a $500 fine for the second violation.

Police say if a minor commits an offense and he or she is in a public place during the curfew hours, the parents or guardians also commit an offense, by allowing a minor to be out during the curfew.

According to the police department, they are enforcing the curfew to prevent juvenile-related crime and violence, saying there is less of a chance to commit a crime or be a victim if minors are home during the nighttime hours.

Police made the announcement on Wednesday.

Curfew enforcement:

Begins Friday, June 26, 2020, until the end of summer.

No warnings

$100 for the first violation

Up to $500 for the second violation

The curfew hours are 10 p.m. on any day until 5 a.m. on the following day.

