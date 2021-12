MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police Tased a man who was hiding under a house on Hercules Street Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hercules Street at about 6:41 p.m. on Dec. 6. When they arrived, they found a man hiding under a residence. The man refused to come out and was Tased by officers.

Chester Rogers, 58, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey. He is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.