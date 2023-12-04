MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was tased and arrested after he allegedly refused to respond to police commands.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were patrolling the 4000 block of Eastview Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a car.

The driver pulled into the yard of a home and got out of the car, according to an MPD news release.

Police made multiple commands, but the driver reportedly ignored them and attempted to get something out of his pocket while walking away from the car, according to the release.

Officers engaged in a physical struggle with the man, leading to everyone being on the ground in an attempt to handcuff the man, the release said. Because of the man’s size and resistance, officers reportedly had difficulty handcuffing him.

“In an effort to gain compliance, one officer resorted to using several strikes to the individual’s back,” read the release. “When this method proved ineffective, officers used a taser to bring the resisting suspect under control, allowing them to properly handcuff him.”

Jeremiah Watt, 37, of Mobile, was arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail after officers searched his vehicle and found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a gun, the release said.

Watt is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, resisting arrest and failure to obey.

