MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were able to locate a possible shooter using the department’s new gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter. The new system went online Tuesday, July 26.

‘ShotSpotter’ is part of the department-wide initiative Operation Echo Stop and is one of many “tools” officers use to combat gun violence, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. It serves as a gunshot detection system to alert MPD of shots fired to quickly locate a shooter or incident.

According to the release, officers were made aware of gunshots Tuesday night and were able to quickly “locate the shooter, a male juvenile.” The suspect was taken into custody and moved to Strickland Youth Center.

The Mobile Police Department remains committed to reducing illegal firearm use and violent crime to protect the quality of life for those living in our communities. The ShotSpotter technology is just one component of a greater gunshot detection and crime prevention strategy designed to help law enforcement officers identify, locate and ultimately deter gun violence. Real-time alerts notify officers of precisely when and where gunfire occurs resulting in faster and more accurate responses. Mobile Police Department

The department said residents can expect to see less shootings as the ShotSpotter is “fully online.” According to release, the detection system will be used in addition to normal officer patrols and technology available to MPD, but the “most important component of preventing gun violence is community involvement.”

A ‘See Something, Say Something’ tip line is available for all residents to use to help assist officers in any way. If you see or hear of gunshots, you are encouraged to text or call any information to 251-404-4066.