Mobile police swear in 28 new officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department held a graduation ceremony Friday for its 65th police academy class. 28 recruits were sworn in as police officers. The ceremony took place at the Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Pastor David Frazier of the Revelation Missionary Baptist Church was the keynote speaker.

Here is a list of the Mobile Police Academy Class #65 graduates.

Adam Awwad

Johntavis Brandon

Danny Contreras

Christopher Culbertson

Tamarowia Dailey

Blakely Diamond

Antonio Dortch

Austin Guffey

James Hawkins

Johnny Hawkins

Haley Horton

Thaddeus Hoyt Jr.

Jihad Irby

Elrick Johnson

Roy Kennedy

Tre King

Roderick Latimer

Juan Lemus

Dylan Morrow

Ryan Owens

Oliver Simpson

James Slack

Darrell Tucker Jr.

Zayne Valerius

Caleb Warren

Roy Whitfield Jr.

Austin Williams

JaHaven Williams

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke at the ceremony.

Today I had the honor of speaking at the graduation ceremony for the Mobile Police Department’s 65th Police Academy Class. Twenty-eight recruits were sworn in as police officers and they bring to the force a youth and diversity that will make our department stronger, smarter and better.

In every graduating class, MPD Cadets are asked to write down why they wanted to become police officers, and one cadet from today’s group said they felt “a calling” to get off the sidelines and start serving others because of all the things we see going on in the world today.

I also shared with the class an excerpt from a speech former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy gave recently about the connection between a community and its police officers. He said that we should always have high expectations for our officers because of the power they are given by virtue of their position. However, officers should also have high expectations of us — from the citizens they serve to our city leaders.

Our officers need to know they’re supported in our community. They also need the training, equipment and the leadership to be successful in their mission to serve and protect citizens. To the degree that I can influence those things, Mobile Police officers have that commitment from me.

We are fortunate to see capable, good-hearted men and women willing to join the ranks of the Mobile Police Department. But, as Gowdy said, too often the only times we hear about police officers is when something goes wrong. My challenge to Mobilians is to make sure our officers know they’re appreciated day in and day out. We have high expectations of them, but they should have high expectations of us too.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson