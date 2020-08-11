Mobile Police, SWAT at Summertree Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The statewide mask mandate has been in effect for nearly a month now and yet Mobile Police officers are still not wearing theirs. Today, we asked why?

Viewers have commented on numberous Facebook lives and posts about officers not wearing masks on the scenes of crimes or just out in the community. We sat down with Mobile Police chief Lawrence Battiste to ask why this has been happening. He said he wasn't aware of anyone repeatedly not wearing theirs, but isn't taking this lightly. "How can you enforce a rule that you are breaking. We are going to hold our officers to the same standard that we have asked everyone in the community, and if they continue to violate the policies of the department then we will address that."