Mobile Police, SWAT at Summertree Apartments

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and a SWAT team responded to Summertree Apartments on Azalea Road Monday night.

MPD Public Information Officer Ryan Blakely said a man who has warrants is refusing to come out of an apartment there.

News 5 is on the way to get more details.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories