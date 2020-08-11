Mobile Police, SWAT at Summertree Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and a SWAT team responded to Summertree Apartments on Azalea Road Monday night.
MPD Public Information Officer Ryan Blakely said a man who has warrants is refusing to come out of an apartment there.
News 5 is on the way to get more details.
