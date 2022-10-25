The Mobile Police Department continues to search for answers in an August homicide at the Bayou Bend Apartments II, according to a release from the MPD.

Rommie Odoms, 54, was found unresponsive at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Bayou Bend Apartments at 1957 Brill Road. Odoms was transported to a hospital and later died.

If anyone has information about the homicide, you are urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.