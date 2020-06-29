Mobile Police stepping up curfew enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police stepped up enforcement of a curfew for minors Friday night. 

Officers didn’t write any tickets that night, and only one ticket was issued Saturday night. We’re still waiting on the numbers for Sunday night.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone 17 or under. Parents have to front the fine… $100 for the first violation and $500 for the second

31 citations were also given out for Gotcha Scooter violations over the weekend too.

