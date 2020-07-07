Mobile Police: Shots fired at vehicle with three people inside, including a one-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a vehicle with three people inside, including a one-year-old child.

Mobile Police said the crime happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Duval Street near Patridge Street.

A woman, her boyfriend and her child were in the vehicle when someone drove up and started firing. The boyfriend was struck in the leg and went to the hospital for treatment. No one else was injured. Police said their vehicle had several bullet holes in it.



