MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police said someone fired several rounds at officers on patrol in the Birdville community Tuesday night.
Police spokeswoman Katrina Frazier said there are several bullet holes in a police vehicle, but no officers were injured.
Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible.
The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Flicker Drive.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.