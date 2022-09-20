MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police said someone fired several rounds at officers on patrol in the Birdville community Tuesday night.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Frazier said there are several bullet holes in a police vehicle, but no officers were injured.

Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Flicker Drive.