Mobile police to oversee drop off sites for unwanted prescription drugs

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will host another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 23 for Mobile county residents.

The Mobile Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to offer residents a way to safely dispose of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications, according to a news release from the Mobile County Health Department.

The Mobile Police Department will accept:

Tablets

Capsules

Patches

Other solid forms of prescription drugs

vaping devices and cartridges as long as the lithium batteries are removed

These items will not be accepted:

Liquids (including intravenous solutions)

Syringes and other sharp objects

Illegal drugs

The Mobile County Sheriff’s department will oversee these drop off locations:

The Mobile Police Department at 2460 Government St.

Costco at 1450 Tingle Circle East

Walgreens at 5707 Cottage Hill Road

CVS at 4453 Old Shell Road

Medications can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the release.