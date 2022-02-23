MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police sat down with city council members this week to show what they’re doing to do to curb the crime and violence in the city of Mobile.

They covered several different areas, from new programs to combat crime, working with the school systems to work with teens and attrition for the police department.

One of the biggest issues they said they’re seeing right now is keeping officers in Mobile.

“Right now it appears the priority, from a public safety standpoint, happens to be in addressing recruiting and retention primarily the retention of law enforcement officers in the city of Mobile,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

Mobile police said their pay is the lowest of several other law enforcement agencies on the Gulf Coast, at a little more than $40,000 a year. They compared salaries with some other local agencies, Gulf Shores was one example, their officers start at more than $48,000 a year.

Chief Paul Prine told city council members when showing them the salaries MPD offers: “We are the premier agency of this county, of this region. Three hours, north, east, or west of our location, and this is what we’re paying our guys.”

Issues hiring and keeping officers can lead to an influx in crime.

“Unless you’re able to sustain and staff your patrol services, you leave gaps in your ability to prevent crime. That car and that officer many times serves as a deterrent,” said Battiste.

Mobile police recently hired new officers. Once they graduate, they can begin to fill gaps in the first and third precincts, which cover areas with high crime rates. Police said the increase in patrols helped reduce some crime in those areas.