MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is hosting a K9 Unit Competition and Certification event from Dec. 4-7.

A news release from MPD said the event will “showcase the incredible skills and abilities of our dedicated four-legged law enforcement partners.”

On Dec. 6, the K9 Unit will have an evening demonstration that is open to the public. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Road N., Mobile.

Event-goers can expect to see the role these dogs play within the department, according to an MPD news release.

“We are excited to welcome the community to this unique event,” said Cpl. Katrina Frazier, MPD Public Information Officer. “The evening demonstration promises an exciting and informative experience for all ages.

“Come join us on Dec. 6 to support our K9 units and learn more about their vital contributions to our community.”

