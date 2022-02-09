MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has announced January’s Officer of the Month. MPD honors Officer Nathan Jones as January 2022 Officer of the Month.

Officer Jones is assigned to the Third Precinct and works patrol in the midtown area. Jones is being commended for helping investigators locate the suspect tied to a string of vehicle burglaries and the suspect involved in eight commercial burglaries.

MPD says Officer Jones responded to 138 calls for service and served as a backing officer for 38 complaints. Jones made 16 felony, 14 misdemeanor arrests, and issued 29 citations. Jones is also a field training officer and during this time trained probationary officers.

MPD says Jones is motivated and is always eager to jump in to help out wherever needed. A luncheon to recognize Jones by MPD will be held on Wednesday, Feb 9 at the Azalea City Golf Course Club at noon.