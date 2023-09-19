UPDATE (8:39 p.m.): Karen Malinaukas has reunited with her family, according to the Mobile Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Karen Malinaukas, 60, was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Wood Creek Court area near Medal of Honors Park. She suffers from a medical condition that causes disorientation.

Malinaukas is described as 5-foot-4, weighing around 150 pounds. Police say she may appear confused or disoriented due to her medical condition.

Those who have information on Malinaukas’ whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to MPD at 251-208-7211.