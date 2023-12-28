MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a person who struck a police officer and a pedestrian with their vehicle while avoiding being pulled over.

According to police, a bicycle patrol officer was near Jackson Street and St. Francis Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday when they attempted to stop a vehicle and were struck by a vehicle.

The driver then fled and hit a pedestrian on St. Francis Street while driving away, according to an MPD news release.

The officer was not injured, and the pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.