MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is missing after attending a block party on Oct. 10, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Keenan Trenier, 63, was last seen at 2 p.m. that day wearing a multicolored vest, green khaki shorts, and a blue backpack, according to an MPD news release, which said he has medical conditions that could affect his well-being.

Trenier weighs 182 pounds, stands 6 feet tall, has salt-and-pepper hair, and occasionally wears glasses, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding Trenier’s whereabouts can contact MPD.