UPDATE (5:55 p.m. 2/9/21): Mobile police say a woman was shot by a stray bullet while she was sitting in the lobby in a medical center on Springhill Avenue.

It happened at about 4:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith and Gayle Medical Center. Police say the bullet passed through a window and struck the woman. She was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not have a suspect at this time and are continuing their investigation.