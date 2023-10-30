THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General Sunday night.

Officers were called to a Dollar General on Theodore Dawes Road for a report of a robbery.

There, they learned that a man entered the store armed with a gun, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The man allegedly approached the cashier, demanded money from the cash register and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured, according to a news release.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: