MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said officers and state troopers are searching for two people who allegedly jumped out of a car during a traffic stop.

It happened in the last hour on Lansdowne Drive, just west of Demetropolis Road.

State troopers told WKRG they pulled over a vehicle, which is when the two people jumped out and ran. The Mobile Police Department brought in their search dog to help look for the two people.

