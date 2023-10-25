MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after officers with the Mobile Police Department allegedly witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

An MPD news release said officers were patrolling the area of St. Stephens Road and Cedar Drive Tuesday around 8 p.m. when they saw a man participating in a drug transaction.

Officers stopped the vehicle with the man allegedly involved and detained him.

Then, officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found 10 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

When the man was searched at the jail, officers found more drugs, according to the news release.

Kevin Norwood, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

