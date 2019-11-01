Mobile Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are asking for help finding wanted suspect Ronis Obdulio Alvarado, 33 (AKA) “Roni”. Police say Alvarado is wanted for assault 1st Degree.

Police say on October 26, Alvarado was in the area of the 6900 block of Old Pascagoula Road when he shot a man causing lift-threatening injuries. Alvarado then fled before police arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in critical condition, according to Mobile Police.

Police say Alvarado is not a US citizen, he is from Honduras, Mexico and he is in the US illegally. Alvarado is known to hang out around the Tillman’s Corner area and near the 7700 block of Gunn Hill Place.

Alvarado is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him.

Please call police at (251)208-7211 if anybody sees or knows the whereabouts of Alvarado.