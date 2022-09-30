MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD.

Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after allegedly killing Jamarcus Lewis, 27. A vigil was held for Lewis Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to police, officers responded to 5880 Highway 90 at around 8:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 for one shot. Officers found Lewis suffering from “life-threatening gunshot wound.” Lewis was transported to the hospital and later died.

If anyone has information about Alston’s whereabouts, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.