Missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s found safe

UPDATE: Mobile police say Sophia Massino was found safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find 57-year-old Sophia Massino.

Massino’s friend reported her missing on Tuesday, Dec. 7. She suffers from memory loss and Alzheimer’s, has no significant medical problems, and is easily confused.

Massino was wearing a black jacket with white stripes, a white shirt, and black tights. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, and has blonde hair. Massino was last seen at the Neighborhood Walmart at 1300 N. University Blvd. in a black Toyota Corolla with the license plate number AL 2CS5098.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.