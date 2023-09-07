MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officials are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen on Aug. 21.

Tori Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving her home on the 2000 block of Emogene Street on that Monday. Police said she was on the search for a new job and has not been seen since.

Johnson is described as 5 foot 5 inches, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Johnson or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 844-251-0644.