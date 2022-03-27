MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are currently searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Mississippi.

Keyanna Sylvester, 13, was last seen on March 23, 2022 in Moss Point, Miss. She was seen in the area of Railroad Street and McInnis Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white crop-top, a red long sleeve shirt, red plaid pajama pants and white crocs.

Police say Keyanna is a runaway and has possibly spent some time in Ocean Springs, Miss.

If anyone has any information about Keyanna’s whereabouts, contact the Mobile Police Department at (251)208-7211. You can also contact the Ocean Springs Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.