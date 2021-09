UPDATE (12:45 P.M.) — Raina Tapia has been found and is safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for a missing woman.

Raina Tapia was last seen at Troubadours Club on Tanner Road on Friday, Sept. 17 around 1:30 in the morning.

Tapia was seen wearing a pink tank top, black shorts, and white shoes.

If anyone has seen Tapia please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.