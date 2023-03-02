Magdalena Riggs, 15 years old, was last seen on Monday, February 27, 2023 (Mobile Police / WKRG)

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager last seen early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Theodore. Police provided a photo and information to help identify the teen.

Police said Magdalena Riggs, 15, was last seen at about 6 a.m. at Spanish Trail Apartments. She was “wearing black jogger sweatpants with a white stripe down both sides and a black Tulones hoodie with the words “Currency Collector” in silver letters on the back,” according to the police news release.

Police ask anyone with information about Riggs’ whereabouts to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.