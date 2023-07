MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Fredrick Giles, 16, was last seen on June 7, according to a release from MPD. He was seen at 2 p.m. on the 3200 block of Brown Road. Giles is 4 foot 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and a brown twist hairstyle. Police are considering Fredrick as a runaway.

Anyone with information on Fredrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.