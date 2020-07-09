Mobile Police searching for missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to locate missing person 34-year-old Dai Guang Zheng. Zheng left his residence on San Juan Drive and was possibly spotted in the downtown area today.

Zheng walks hunched over. He does not speak any English. And, it is believed he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone has seen Zheng or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.

