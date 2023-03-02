MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 24-year-old who is believed to be missing and potentially endangered, according to a release.

Police provided two photos of Coniah Dubose to help identify and locate him.

Police said Dubose is 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds with long black dreads and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about Dubose’s whereabouts to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

MPD is also searching for a missing teen last seen in Theodore. Magdalena Riggs, 15, was last seen early Monday morning.